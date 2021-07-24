Russian Health Ministry Updates Guidelines on Vaccinating Adults Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday it had updated the temporary guidelines on vaccinating the adult population against the coronavirus.

The temporary guidelines have been finalized taking into account the experience of using COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women and cancer patients.

"The Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) coronavirus vaccine is recommended without additional restrictions for all cancer patients who have completed anticancer treatment, regardless of the initial stage and form of the disease," the new guidelines read, adding nothing indicates that these patients are at higher risk of developing adverse reactions following the vaccination.

The vaccine can also be used in all patients receiving cyclic treatment but having no signs of hematological toxicity.

"If a cancer patient is scheduled for surgery, vaccination is recommended 14 days earlier before the planned date of the surgery ... or after discharge from a hospital," the ministry said.

Another Russian, vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is contraindicated for people suffering severe forms of allergic diseases, cancer, as well as Primary immune deficiency disease, according to the update.