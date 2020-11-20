UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Official Says Several Studies Proved Remdesivir Efficient In Treating COVID

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:09 PM

Antiviral drug Remdesivir is included in the guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 in Russia, as several studies have proved its efficacy, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectious disease extraordinary specialist in the Russian Health Ministry, said on Friday following the World Health Organization's (WHO) advisement against using the drug for COVID-19 patients

Earlier in the day, the WHO's Guideline Development Group panel recommended against the use of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, as the latest studies have shown it had no meaningful impact on patient recovery. New evidence pointing to Remdesivir's ineffectiveness was compiled from four international randomized trials involving more than 7,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

"Remdesivir was included in the Interim Guidelines of the Russian Health Ministry based on compelling evidence from several randomized controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals.

Including on the findings of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter global phase III study, which included more than 1,000 patients. According to the data from this study, the group of patients receiving Remdesivir needed a significantly shorter time to recover and had a higher rate of clinical improvement," Chulanov told reporters.

The expert added that, according to the same study's results, there was a significant decrease in the mortality rate of hospitalized patients in the group receiving Remdesivir.

The official also said that the antiviral drug is included in the guidelines of 50 countries across the world and respected national organizations, such as the US National Institutes of Health, infectious diseases societies of the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany.

