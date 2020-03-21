UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquaparks From Receiving Visitors Over COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:44 PM

Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Saturday ordered Moscow's gyms, swimming pools and aquaparks to stop receiving visitors as a precaution amid the COVID-19 epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Saturday ordered Moscow's gyms, swimming pools and aquaparks to stop receiving visitors as a precaution amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Managers of swimming pools, fitness centers, water parks and other Moscow's physical culture and sports facilities actively attended by people, regardless of their organizational affiliation and legal form, must stop the entry of visitors to pools, fitness centers, water parks and other physical culture and sports facilities actively attended by people starting from March 21, 2020 until further notice," a statement on Rospotrebnadzor's website said.

Russia has so far confirmed a total of 306 COVID-19 cases, with 53 of them were registered over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

