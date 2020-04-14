UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Watchdog Delivers 70,000 COVID-19 Test Kits To EAEU Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russian Health Watchdog Delivers 70,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to EAEU Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) More than 70,000 COVID-19 test kits produced by Russia's Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology have been delivered to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, the Russian consumer rights and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has announced.

"To date, Rospotrebnadzor has provided EAEU countries with test kits developed by the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology to conduct more than 70,000 tests for COVID-19," the watchdog said in a statement on its website.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia will continue to provide additional test kits, reagents, and other medical supplies during the outbreak.

On Monday, leading health officials from the EAEU member states held a meeting to discuss the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak.

Participants in the meeting expressed gratitude to Russia for providing medical supplies to identify COVID-19.

EAEU countries also agreed to develop a comprehensive joint plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases present within the union's member states, the watchdog stated.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - the highest supranational body of the EAEU, will hold a working video conference to discuss joint steps to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

4 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.