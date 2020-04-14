Russian Health Watchdog Delivers 70,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to EAEU Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) More than 70,000 COVID-19 test kits produced by Russia's Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology have been delivered to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, the Russian consumer rights and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has announced.

"To date, Rospotrebnadzor has provided EAEU countries with test kits developed by the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology to conduct more than 70,000 tests for COVID-19," the watchdog said in a statement on its website.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia will continue to provide additional test kits, reagents, and other medical supplies during the outbreak.

On Monday, leading health officials from the EAEU member states held a meeting to discuss the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak.

Participants in the meeting expressed gratitude to Russia for providing medical supplies to identify COVID-19.

EAEU countries also agreed to develop a comprehensive joint plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases present within the union's member states, the watchdog stated.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - the highest supranational body of the EAEU, will hold a working video conference to discuss joint steps to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.