Russian Health Watchdog Ready to Explain Low COVID-19 Mortality to WHO - Kremlin

The Kremlin does not consider the data on Russia's low COVID-19 mortality unusual, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, maintains contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is ready to answer any question

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that the WHO finds it "difficult to understand" the low coronavirus death rate in Russia, given the large volume of testing. Ryan also expressed the belief that Russian health authorities should review death certification.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that the WHO finds it "difficult to understand" the low coronavirus death rate in Russia, given the large volume of testing. Ryan also expressed the belief that Russian health authorities should review death certification.

"Rospotrebnadzor is in contact with the WHO. So I think they will investigate this and will answer all the questions of the WHO, I have no doubt in it," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin does not find data provided by Rospotrebnadzor "unusual" or "strange."

When a reporter said that Russia had two parallel statistics on COVID-19 mortality and asked Peskov to provide an explanation, the latter said it would be better to ask epidemiology experts.