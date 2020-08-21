UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Watchdog Says COVID-19 May Survive on Frozen Food, No Reliable Data Yet

Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday that the novel coronavirus can survive in frozen foods, while noting that there is no reliable data on the issue yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday that the novel coronavirus can survive in frozen foods, while noting that there is no reliable data on the issue yet.

Earlier this week, a study by a group of scientists from Singapore and Ireland found that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 can survive in refrigerated and frozen foods, specifically meat, for 21 days during cross-border transportation.

"We have just started to study this issue, at the moment it can be described as 'possible.' It is premature to definitely state over the insufficiency of the accumulated data," the agency's press service said, citing Denis Bukhantsev, leading expert of the CMD Center for Molecular Diagnostics of Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology

Commenting on the Singaporean scientists' study, Bukhantsev said that their research was based on an assumption and hypothesis testing.

In particular, Singapore's research was conducted in laboratory conditions, which are significantly different from industrial ones, and the human factor was excluded in the laboratory, the expert noted.

Last week, Chinese authorities found traces of the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil and on the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador. While the World Health Organization (WHO) denied having any evidence at this point that COVID-19 can be transmitted via food, it said the coronavirus can survive on the packaging.

