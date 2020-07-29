Russian Health Watchdog Says No COVID-19 Found in Water Samples in Krasnodar, Crimea

No COVID-19 infecting agents were found in water samples in Russia's most popular resort regions, the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, Russian health and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) No COVID-19 infecting agents were found in water samples in Russia's most popular resort regions, the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, Russian health and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At present, samples from surface water bodies used for swimming have been studied.

In addition, water studies have been organized in swimming pools, water parks, open reservoirs, water supply and sewerage systems, centralized drinking water supply system, washings from the surface of facilities potentially contributing to contact and aerosol transmission of COVID-19 infecting agent. The infecting agent of COVID-19 was not found in the samples examined," the statement says.