Russian Health Watchdog Says No Deaths Related to Russian Vaccines Recorded

There have been no deaths recorded after vaccination with Russian COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of their use, the head of Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) There have been no deaths recorded after vaccination with Russian COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of their use, the head of Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, said on Friday.

"We are constantly monitoring the safety of the use of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of use, we have not recorded a single case of death resulting from the use of Russian vaccines against coronavirus," Samoilova told reporters.

Samoilova also said that only 0.1 percent of those inoculated with Russian vaccines against covid-19 have adverse reactions.

"The frequency of undesirable reactions is not more than 0.1%," Samoilova said.