Russian Health Watchdog Says No Domestic Cases of Bubonic Plague Confirmed Since 2016

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) There have so far been no confirmed cases of the bubonic plague in Russia this year, despite a recent outbreak in Mongolia, the press department of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the most recent domestic case was detected in 2016.

"In 2020, no cases of the bubonic plague have been registered on Russian territory. Cases were registered in 2014 (one case), 2015 (one case), and 2016 (one case) in the territory of the Gorno-Altai plague area of concern (Kosh-Agach region of the Altai Republic), where there is also the cross-border Saylyugemsky plague area of concern," the public health watchdog said.

The entire population of the Kosh-Agach region, comprising more than 18,000 people, is vaccinated annually against the plague, as marmots that carry the disease are known to be in the area, the watchdog added.

"To prevent the spread of the disease, a comprehensive plan of preventive measures has been developed and is implemented annually in the Kosh-Agach region of the Altai Republic," Rospotrebnadzor's press department said.

On July 16, a senior official at Mongolia's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases reportedly announced that six cases of the bubonic plague have been identified in the country over recent weeks, three of which have been confirmed by laboratory testing.

A 15-year-old male in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai died from the disease after consuming marmot meat, the country's Ministry of Health announced earlier in July.