Russian Health Watchdog Says No Thrombosis Cases Related to Sputnik V Vaccine Detected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) No single case of thrombosis related to the Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been recorded, the head of Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, said on Wednesday.

"In the course of pharmacovigilance, we have not recorded a single case of thrombosis, which developed following a vaccination with Sputnik V and resulted from its use," Samoilova told reporters.

She mentioned that the Argentinian Health Ministry, which publishes data on the results of clinical use of the Sputnik V vaccine, also did not record similar side effects.