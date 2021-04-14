Russian Health Watchdog Says No Thrombosis Cases Related To Sputnik V Vaccine Detected
No single case of thrombosis related to the Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been recorded, the head of Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, said on Wednesday
"In the course of pharmacovigilance, we have not recorded a single case of thrombosis, which developed following a vaccination with Sputnik V and resulted from its use," Samoilova told reporters.
She mentioned that the Argentinian Health Ministry, which publishes data on the results of clinical use of the Sputnik V vaccine, also did not record similar side effects.