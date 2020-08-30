UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Watchdog Says Over 36.4Mln Coronavirus Tests Conducted Since Outbreak

Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) More than 36.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 211,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"We have conducted over 36.

4 million coronavirus tests in Russia. A total of 211,578 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 340,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Russia has confirmed more than 985,000 infections, while the death toll from the disease has reached 17,025.

