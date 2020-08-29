UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Watchdog Says Over 36Mln Coronavirus Tests Conducted Since Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russian Health Watchdog Says Over 36Mln Coronavirus Tests Conducted Since Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) More than 36 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 210,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 36 million coronavirus tests in Russia. A total of 210,662 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 334,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Russia has confirmed more than 980,000 infections, while the death toll from the disease has reached 16,914.

Related Topics

Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy & Royal Navy Conducted Naval Exercis ..

2 minutes ago

Muharram’s 9th being observed countrywide today

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.