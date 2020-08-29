Russian Health Watchdog Says Over 36Mln Coronavirus Tests Conducted Since Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) More than 36 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 210,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 36 million coronavirus tests in Russia. A total of 210,662 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 334,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Russia has confirmed more than 980,000 infections, while the death toll from the disease has reached 16,914.