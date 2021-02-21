Russian Health Watchdog Says Registers Testing Kit That Detects UK COVID-19 Strain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Russia has registered the first testing kit in Russia that is able to detect the mutant strain of COVID-19 that was first discovered in the United Kingdom, the head of Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova said on Sunday.

"Roszdravnadzor has registered the first testing kit in Russia for the detection of two mutations specific to the 'British' strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by a large-scale chain reaction," Samoilova said as quoted on the watchdog's website.

Samoilova added that the testing kit was developed by the Moscow-based Kulakov National Research Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology together with medical company DNA-Technology.