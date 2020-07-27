Russian Health Watchdog Says Will Study Reports on New Type of Coronavirus in Vietnam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday that it would study information on the spread of a new type of coronavirus in Vietnam after full genome sequence of viral strains that caused the outbreak in Da Nang is published, adding that it is constantly monitoring the situation with coronavirus in the world.

"Information on the spread of a new type of coronavirus in Vietnam will be studied after the publication by Vietnamese researchers of the genome-wide sequence of the viral strains that caused the outbreak in Da Nang," the agency said.

Rospotrebnadzor is constantly monitoring the coronavirus situation in the world, including Vietnam, the department added.

The Vietnamese government's internet portal said earlier in the day that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang and surrounding provinces was caused by a new type of virus not previously seen in the country.

The Vietnamese authorities began to evacuate 80,000 tourists from other provinces of the country. By order of the government, tourists who were going to rest in Da Nang from late July to early August are redirected to other resort areas.

The new type of virus, according to first observations and studies of Vietnamese doctors, is more aggressive than the types of the virus previously known in Vietnam: it is capable of replicating more rapidly and quickly causes the transition of patients to serious condition.