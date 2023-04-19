UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Workers To Monitor Kamchatka Residents After Ashfall - President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Health workers must pay special attention to the health of the residents of Kamchatka in the wake of the Shiveluch volcano eruption, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Health workers must pay special attention to the health of the residents of Kamchatka in the wake of the Shiveluch volcano eruption, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Let health workers keep the people there (in Kamchatka) under careful observation. Some of them are sure to have chronic conditions and so on. Special attention must be paid to them," the president said during a cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, Governor of Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov told Putin that he intends to ask the Russian government to assist him in enlisting the help of pulmonary specialists and in arranging a health promotion campaign for children. He said that there is no immediate threat to the lives and health of the residents of the towns affected by the ashfall, and that the situation is under control.

The community services are working as usual, and the cleanup work continues, the governor added.

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region erupted in the early hours of April 11, spewing ash 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the air. The ash cloud covered several villages in the eastern part of the peninsula. Residents of the affected areas were advised not to go outside unnecessarily. The Russian Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the ashfall in the village of Klyuchi was the heaviest in the last 60 years. In some areas, the layer of ash was 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) thick, the local authorities said. Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet.

