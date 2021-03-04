UrduPoint.com
Russian Helicopter Carriers To Be Capable Of Carrying Up To 16 Helicopters - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian helicopter carriers of the Project 23900 will be capable of carrying up to 16 helicopters and four drones, a source in the shipbuilding industry told Sputnik.

"Helicopters developed by the Kamov Design Bureau are being considered for the deployment [to helicopter carriers]. We are speaking about Ka-52K and other models, including Ka-27. The vessels will carry about 15-16 helicopters. In addition, along with helicopters, four drones are to be deployed on board the Project 23900 ships," the source said.

Russia's first two helicopter carriers were laid down at the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea on July 20.

Russia wanted to arm its navy with two helicopter carriers and in 2011, signed a contract for France to build two Mistral-class vessels. However, the 1.2-billion-euro (about $1.3-billion) contract was officially terminated in 2015 over sanctions imposed on Moscow in light of Crimea's reunification with Russia, which urged the latter to construct the helicopter carriers itself.

