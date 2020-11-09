Russian Helicopter Crashes in Armenia After Being Fired at From MANPADS - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian helicopter Mi-24 crashed in Armenia near the settlement of Yeraskh, the helicopter was subjected to fire from the ground from a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On November 9, at about 17.30 Moscow time [14:30 GMT], while escorting a convoy of the 102nd Russian military base through the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the airspace near the Armenian settlement of Yeraskh near the border of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic (Republic of Azerbaijan), Russian helicopter Mi-24 was subjected to fire from the ground from MANPADS.

As a result of the missile hit, the helicopter lost control and fell in a mountainous area on the territory of Armenia," the statement says.

As a result of the crash, two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries, the ministry said.

The command of the 102nd Russian military base is conducting an investigation to establish the identity of those firing at the Russian helicopter, it said.