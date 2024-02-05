Open Menu

Russian Helicopter Crashes Into Lake During Training Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A Russian Mi-8 helicopter with three crew members crashed during a training flight over Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia on Monday.

The helicopter belongs to Northwest Aviation and Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) and was conducting a simulated search and rescue mission over the lake.

EMERCOM announced that the wreckage of the helicopter was found 11 km away from the shore at a depth of up to 50 meters.

A search and rescue operation involving rescuers taking a hovercraft and riding snowmobiles has been launched.

The helicopter was piloted by an experienced crew with thousands of flight hours, according to the ministry.

