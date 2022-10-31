Russian Helicopter Service Firm UTair-Engineering Receives Aircraft Designer Certificate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The UTair-Engineering was granted an aircraft designer certificate by the Federal agency Rosaviatsiya, according to a press statement by the company.

"Rosaviatsiya issued a certificate of the designer of aircraft to the largest Russian enterprise for the maintenance and repair of helicopters - UTair-Engineering JSC (a part of the UTair group)," said in the company statement.

CEO of UTair-Engineering Alexei Budnik specified that the certificate allows the company to modify the design and components of helicopters for more efficient work in the interests of its clients.

"Our specialists have always been involved in the development of domestic aircraft by the Russian Helicopters JSC since we have great experience in their practical use," he added.

UTair-Engineering JSC is the largest company for maintenance and overhaul of helicopters in Russia and one of the largest worldwide. The company has 28 branches in Russia and abroad, with its headquarters located in Tyumen.