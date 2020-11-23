Russian Helicopters Deliver 1st of 3 Ansat Helicopters to Bosnia And Herzegovina

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Russian Helicopters holding, a part of the Rostec state corporation, has delivered the first Ansat helicopter to Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of the contract for the delivery of three such helicopters signed with the Ministry of Interior of the Republika Srpska, the company's press service said on Monday.

"This delivery testifies [to the fact] that Ansat is competitive on the European market, and we see potential for new orders. I am confident that European operators will appreciate the favorable cost of operating the helicopter, its versatility and reliability. Two more Ansats will be handed over to the law enforcement agencies of Republika Srpska in 2021 and 2022. They will be additionally equipped with searchlights, fast-rope deployment system, a winch and an external sling," Director General of Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky stated in the press release.

According to the company, the contract also envisaged the training of three technicians and two pilots of the customer at the Kazan Helicopters Aviation Training Center.

"The program included training in the design and maintenance of the airframe, power plant and systems of Ansat helicopter for aircraft technicians, as well as theoretical training, classes on the new Ansat simulator and practical flight training for pilots. The cadets successfully passed the exams and received documents that confirm their qualifications," the press release read.

It is noted that Ansat for Republica Srpska is equipped with a medical module that contains a stretcher and a medical shelf. The module also includes a system for artificial lung ventilation, a device to monitor cardiac activity in real time, and other equipment for the evacuation of patients of varying severity.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry cargo and passengers, as well as for surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuations.