Russian Helicopters Holding Slams Ukraine For 'Illegal Repairs' Of Afghanistan's Mi-17V-5

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

Russian Helicopters Holding Slams Ukraine for 'Illegal Repairs' of Afghanistan's Mi-17V-5

Ukraine carries out illegitimate repairs of Afghanistan's Russia-made Mi-17V-5 helicopters, exposing to danger lives of Afghan and US servicemen, the Russian Helicopters design and manufacturing company told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Ukraine carries out illegitimate repairs of Afghanistan's Russia-made Mi-17V-5 helicopters, exposing to danger lives of Afghan and US servicemen, the Russian Helicopters design and manufacturing company told Sputnik on Monday.

"The holding considers it necessary to warn that Ukrainian aircraft-maintenance companies carry out illegitimate repairs of the Mi-17V-5 helicopters, endangering lives of US and Afghan servicemen who use these helicopters," the Russian Helicopters said.

Two Mi-17V-5 helicopters of the Afghan armed forces have been transferred to Ukraine's aircraft-maintenance companies in Zaporizhzhia and Konotop, therefore the Russian Helicopters "sheds responsibility for further safe exploitation of the helicopters, and has every reason to refuse to provide services related to exploitation support."

