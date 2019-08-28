Russian Helicopters Holding To Design Heavy-lift Helicopter For China
Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter for the Chinese market, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Wednesday
"Our company Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter specifically for the Chinese market," Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television at the MAKS-2019 outside Moscow.
The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.