Russian Helicopters Holding to Design Heavy-lift Helicopter for China

"Our company Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter specifically for the Chinese market," Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television at the MAKS-2019 outside Moscow.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.