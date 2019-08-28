UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Helicopters Holding To Design Heavy-lift Helicopter For China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

Russian Helicopters Holding to Design Heavy-lift Helicopter for China

Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter for the Chinese market, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter for the Chinese market, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Wednesday.

"Our company Russian Helicopters will develop a heavy-lift civilian helicopter specifically for the Chinese market," Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television at the MAKS-2019 outside Moscow.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Company Sunday Market Media TV Industry

Recent Stories

Ukraine releases Russia journalist pending treason ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Karachi assures of all possible suppo ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister phones Jordanian King to highlight ..

1 minute ago

Lyles skipping world double to focus on 200m gold ..

1 minute ago

Three employees of BRT dismissed over manhandling ..

7 minutes ago

France's Agbegnenou completes world judo hat-trick ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.