Russian Helicopters JSC To Begin Mass Production Of Ka-62 Helicopter After 2021

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Helicopters JSC to Begin Mass Production of Ka-62 Helicopter After 2021

ZHUKOVSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian Helicopters JSC will begin mass production of its cutting-edge medium multirole Ka-62 helicopter after 2021, its representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Ka-62 helicopter is currently concluding its flight tests, and it is expected to be certified by the end of the current year, which will allow beginning mass production of the aircraft," the representative said at the MAKS-2021 aviation and space show.

The Ka-62 is designed for passenger transportation, emergency medical evacuation, search and rescue operations in mountainous areas, cargo transportation, patrolling and environmental monitoring.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25 in the town of Zhukovskiy, outside Moscow. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

