UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Helicopters Looking For Consultant To Promote Sales Outside CIS - Tender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Helicopters Looking for Consultant to Promote Sales Outside CIS - Tender

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian Helicopters company, a part of the state Rostec corporation, announced on Thursday a tender for the services of a consultant for the possible creation of a leasing company in order to support helicopter sales outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), according to the data of the government procurement portal.

"The client tasks a consultant with developing financial infrastructure to support helicopter sales in markets outside the CIS, including the organization of financial mechanisms and after-sales service partnerships in the regions: the middle East, Southeastern Asia and Latin America ('Target regions')," the portal said, adding that the company announced an open tender.

In order to carry out the work, the consultant is expected to participate in negotiations with potential partners, financial organizations, leasing companies, law firms and organize their meetings with the customer to establish partnerships.

The portal also said that the initial (maximum) price of the contract was 409,200 Euros ($447,900) and the duration of the project was not more than one year.

Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until 16:30 Moscow time (13:30 GMT) on June 4, the results will be announced on June 9.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Price Middle East June Market Government Asia

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

1 hour ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

2 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.