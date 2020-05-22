Russian Helicopters Looking for Consultant to Promote Sales Outside CIS - Tender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian Helicopters company, a part of the state Rostec corporation, announced on Thursday a tender for the services of a consultant for the possible creation of a leasing company in order to support helicopter sales outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), according to the data of the government procurement portal.

"The client tasks a consultant with developing financial infrastructure to support helicopter sales in markets outside the CIS, including the organization of financial mechanisms and after-sales service partnerships in the regions: the middle East, Southeastern Asia and Latin America ('Target regions')," the portal said, adding that the company announced an open tender.

In order to carry out the work, the consultant is expected to participate in negotiations with potential partners, financial organizations, leasing companies, law firms and organize their meetings with the customer to establish partnerships.

The portal also said that the initial (maximum) price of the contract was 409,200 Euros ($447,900) and the duration of the project was not more than one year.

Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until 16:30 Moscow time (13:30 GMT) on June 4, the results will be announced on June 9.