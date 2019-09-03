Russian Helicopters Presents Ka-226T Chopper Designed for India at Eastern Economic Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The JSC Russian Helicopters company has presented the Ka-226T helicopter designed for the Indian army at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The helicopter covered in camouflage paint with Make in India inscription on it is exhibited on an open space on the Russian island of Russky.

In February, Russia and India signed an agreement envisaging the production of 200 Ka-226T helicopters for the Indian army. In line with the Make in India concept, which encourages the assembly of foreign machines on Indian territory, 140 helicopters will be assembled in India, while the first 60 copters are to be produced in Russia.

The Ka-226T is a light multipurpose helicopter with a coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 tonnes, and maximum payload around one tonne. It has a transport cabin, which can carry up to six people.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.