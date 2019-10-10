Russian Helicopters Signs Deal to Deliver First Batch of 2 Ansat Helicopters to China

(@imziishan)

TIANJIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Russian Helicopters company and the Sino-Russian Helicopter Group have signed an agreement to deliver the first batch of two Russian-made Ansat rescue helicopters to China, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"Russian Helicopters and the Sino-Russian Helicopter Group signed an agreement on November 8, 2018, to deliver 20 Ansat rescue helicopters, and the Russian company will supply two helicopters to China in early 2020," a representative of the Sino-Russian Helicopter told Sputnik after the signing ceremony.

The Ansat helicopters will be used by the Chinese Association of Emergency Medicine.

"We have signed an agreement on the delivery of 20 helicopters, we expect the first two helicopters to be delivered next year. We plan to do that in the first quarter, or at the latest in the second quarter," the company's representative added.

In June, Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov said Russia would deliver all 20 Ansat helicopters under the signed contract to China before the end of 2020.