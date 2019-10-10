UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Helicopters Signs Deal To Deliver First Batch Of 2 Ansat Helicopters To China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

Russian Helicopters Signs Deal to Deliver First Batch of 2 Ansat Helicopters to China

The Russian Helicopters company and the Sino-Russian Helicopter Group have signed an agreement to deliver the first batch of two Russian-made Ansat rescue helicopters to China, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

TIANJIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Russian Helicopters company and the Sino-Russian Helicopter Group have signed an agreement to deliver the first batch of two Russian-made Ansat rescue helicopters to China, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"Russian Helicopters and the Sino-Russian Helicopter Group signed an agreement on November 8, 2018, to deliver 20 Ansat rescue helicopters, and the Russian company will supply two helicopters to China in early 2020," a representative of the Sino-Russian Helicopter told Sputnik after the signing ceremony.

The Ansat helicopters will be used by the Chinese Association of Emergency Medicine.

"We have signed an agreement on the delivery of 20 helicopters, we expect the first two helicopters to be delivered next year. We plan to do that in the first quarter, or at the latest in the second quarter," the company's representative added.

In June, Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov said Russia would deliver all 20 Ansat helicopters under the signed contract to China before the end of 2020.

Related Topics

Russia China Company June November 2018 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

PM Khan to visit SA on Oct 13

10 minutes ago

About 450 People Injured During Protests in Ecuado ..

7 minutes ago

Elderly Australian couple perish in first bushfire ..

46 seconds ago

Dengue cases reach to 4708 with 55 new cases in KP ..

47 seconds ago

ECHR Working on Court Composition for Rossiya Sego ..

49 seconds ago

Azadi march stands for political gains: Zartaj

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.