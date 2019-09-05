UrduPoint.com
Russian Helicopters To Start Mass-Producing Ka-62 This Year - CEO

Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Aircraft manufacturer Russian Helicopters will start mass-producing Ka-62 this year, the company's CEO, Andrey Boginsky, said Thursday

"We expect to get a basic certificate for Ka-62 in 2020, but given the interest generated by the aircraft, we plan to start mass production this year," Boginsky said at the Eastern Economic Forum currently held in Russia's Vladivostok.

According to the company's CEO, the medium multirole helicopter is likely to find its first users very soon.

