Russian Helicopters Working On World's Heaviest Arctic Helicopter - Company CEO

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Russian Helicopters Working on World's Heaviest Arctic Helicopter - Company CEO

Russian Helicopters (part of Russian state corporation Rostec) is developing the arctic version of the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world, Mi-26T2V, Andrei Boginsky, the holding's director general, told Sputnik Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian Helicopters (part of Russian state corporation Rostec) is developing the arctic version of the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world, Mi-26T2V, Andrei Boginsky, the holding's director general, told Sputnik Thursday.

"The working design documentation has not yet been created, but the approximate terms of work have already been determined. The technical design of the arctic Mi-26T2VA helicopter has been formed, it has been approved by the Aerospace Forces, we are still working on it with the Navy. Now we expect performance specifications from the Defense Ministry. According to our calculations, it will take about two years from its receipt to the creation of a prototype," he said.

More Stories From World

