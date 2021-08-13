UrduPoint.com

Russian Hermitage Museum Accuses Rammstein Vocalist Of Copyright Violation

Russia's Hermitage Museum on Friday accused Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann of violating its copyrights by issuing a series of non-fungible tokens with images from the museum

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russia's Hermitage Museum on Friday accused Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann of violating its copyrights by issuing a series of non-fungible tokens with images from the museum.

According to the St. Petersburg museum, it allowed the artist to film a music video for the Soviet song Lyubimy Gorod (Beloved City) in May as part of the Year of Germany in Russia. Lindemann later used the digital imagery made during the shoot for his NFTill project, despite early objections from the Hermitage.

"The use of images of the museum's collection items and interior in a token collection, let alone with the 'Hermitage Edition' description, could not be and was not coordinated with the museum," Hermitage said on Telegram.

Hermitage says it could be the world's first museums to deal with NFT-related copyright violations.

"You could argue that it is the matter of this area not being sufficiently covered in international law or plain ignorance. However, the thing is, Mr. Lindemann personally signed an agreement with Hermitage, which clearly allows the use of Hermitage images and all prepared materials solely in the music video," the museum added.

NFT is a non-fungible token, or a virtual digital unit, in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for another. It is a unique digital certificate that gives exclusive rights to rare digital goods when acquired.

