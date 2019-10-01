UrduPoint.com
Russian High Jumper Lasitskene Wins Gold In Doha To Become 1st Three-Time World Champion

Russian High Jumper Lasitskene Wins Gold in Doha to Become 1st Three-Time World Champion

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian athlete Mariya Lasitskene on Monday won gold in women's high jump at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, becoming the first ever three-times world champion in this discipline.   

Lasitskene, 26, had to clear 2.

04 meters to beat the competition from Ukraine's 18-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2nd place) and US athlete Vashti Cunningham (3rd place). 

According to the IAAF profile, Lasitskene, prior to the championships in Doha, "has pieced together yet another notable season, winning 11 of her 12 outdoor competitions, capturing another IAAF Diamond League title and producing the year's highest leap, a 2.06m effort in June in Ostrava."

