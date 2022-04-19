Russian High-Precision Weapons Producers Have Contracts With Defense Ministry Until 2030

UrduPoint.com

Russia's main manufacturers of high-precision weapons have contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry until 2030, and some until 2033, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia's main manufacturers of high-precision weapons have contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry until 2030, and some until 2033, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"Today, the main enterprises are contracted by the defense ministry until 2030, and some until 2033 precisely with orders for the supply of high-precision weapons," Borisov said in an interview with RT.

He called the trend towards the development of high-precision weapons in Russia long-term.

According to the deputy prime minister, the use of high-precision weapons, both air-based and sea-based, provided the Russian Armed Forces with air dominance during the special military operation in Ukraine.

