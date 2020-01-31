Russian Higher Education Ministry Working With Diplomats to Help Students in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian Higher education and Science Ministry is maintaining contact with the Foreign Ministry, the Embassy to China, and the Rospotrebnadzor human wellbeing service to support Russian students in China, which is fighting an outbreak of the coronavirus, as well as Chinese students who are already in Russia or planning to come in the near future, Higher Education and Science Minister Valery Falkov said on Thursday.

"The Higher Education and Science Ministry of Russia is in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor, and the Russian Embassy to China to provide necessary support to Russian citizens, studying in Chinese universities, as well as students from China, who are on our country's territory or have planned to come in the near future," Falkov said, as quoted by the press service.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 8,235 confirmed cases in 19 countries, as well as 171 total deaths.