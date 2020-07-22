UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Historian Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison On Pedophilia Charges - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian Historian Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Pedophilia Charges - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A city court in Russia's Petrozavodsk sentenced on Wednesday the head of a local branch of the Memorial historical and civil rights society to 3.5 years in prison for producing child porn and sexually abusing his foster teenage daughter, lawyer Viktor Anufriev said on Wednesday.

The prosecution requested a sentence of 15 years in prison for the human rights advocate and historian, Yury Dmitriev.

"The term of sentence is three years and six months ... This means Yury Alexeevich will be free on September 12," Anufriev said.

Related Topics

Russia Petrozavodsk September Court

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

8 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

12 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

24 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

30 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

51 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.