Russian Historian Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Pedophilia Charges - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A city court in Russia's Petrozavodsk sentenced on Wednesday the head of a local branch of the Memorial historical and civil rights society to 3.5 years in prison for producing child porn and sexually abusing his foster teenage daughter, lawyer Viktor Anufriev said on Wednesday.

The prosecution requested a sentence of 15 years in prison for the human rights advocate and historian, Yury Dmitriev.

"The term of sentence is three years and six months ... This means Yury Alexeevich will be free on September 12," Anufriev said.