UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Historical Society Declassifies New Archival Materials On Nazi Crimes In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:51 PM

Russian Historical Society Declassifies New Archival Materials on Nazi Crimes in Europe

The Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) said in a press release on Saturday it had published newly declassified documents from the Russian Defense Ministry's central archive about crimes committed by Nazi Germany and its accomplices during World War II in different European countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) said in a press release on Saturday it had published newly declassified documents from the Russian Defense Ministry's central archive about crimes committed by Nazi Germany and its accomplices during World War II in different European countries.

The archival materials have been published on the https://histrf.ru/ website under a designated rubric.

"We have military documents that eloquently testify to how brutally and calmly the fascist death machine killed people and how the Soviet soldiers liberated and saved people tormented and doomed to death," RVIO Head Vladimir Medinsky was quoted as saying in the press release.

The materials include first-hand testimonies of the Red Army officers in the field who liberated the Sobibor, Auschwitz, Treblinka, Majdanek and other Nazi concentration camps.

They cite thousands of Hungarians, Italians, the French, Czechoslovaks, Greeks, Yugoslavs, Romanians, the Danish and Belgians among liberated prisoners with clear marks of torture and other inhumane treatment.

The press release quoted Hungarian doctor Gyula Gal as saying that Hungarian Swabians and Saxons were among the SS paramilitary guarding the camps.

Evidence of former prisoners shed light on the systematic practice of mass burning of people inside death camps by the Nazi, according to the RVIO press release. Some evidence suggests that thousands of prisoners were killed immediately prior to camps being liberated.

The publication is timed to the International Day of Liberation of the Nazi Camps Prisoners, marked annually on April 11.

Related Topics

Army Russia Doctor Germany Vladimir Putin April World War From

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 8 new cases, 95 recoveries fro ..

4 minutes ago

PCJCCI distributes protective masks among journali ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic not war but 'test of humanity': German pr ..

4 minutes ago

US tops Italy as worst-hit country in pandemic: tr ..

4 minutes ago

Distribution of cash assistance under Ehsaas Kifal ..

13 minutes ago

US accuses China of 'xenophobia' in treatment of A ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.