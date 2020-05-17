UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Hospitals Have No Interest In Concealing COVID-19 Death Toll - Golikova

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian Hospitals Have No Interest in Concealing COVID-19 Death Toll - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russian hospitals have no interest in downplaying their coronavirus death toll because of economic reasons, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Sunday.

Golikova, who heads Russia's coronavirus response center, explained in a television appearance that treatment for coronavirus patients is paid out of the state medical insurance fund which covers salaries, medication costs, medical and proactive equipment apart from the actual treatment of every coronavirus patient in the country.

"Don't even think that our doctors are trying to somehow hide COVID or not COVID ... We have a fairly high treatment rate for COVID.

It is more than the rates for cardiovascular diseases. And even if we take the economic factor, it would seem that any hospital should be interested in delivering more COVID," Golikova said on state tv.

A day prior, Golikova estimated that the coronavirus mortality rate in Russia is 7.5 times lower than the world's average with only a 0.9 percent case-fatality ratio, compared to the United States' 6.1 percent.

The low mortality rate has become the focus of much public discussion in Russia, with several domestic and foreign media outlets questioning the authenticity of the official statistics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia United States Sunday Media TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ankabut to organise ‘Virtual’ meeting on role ..

21 minutes ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

1 hour ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi and Croatian Minister of Culture di ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.