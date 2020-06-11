UrduPoint.com
Russian Hospitals Receive First Batches Of Avifavir Medication Against COVID-19 - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russian Hospitals Receive First Batches of Avifavir Medication Against COVID-19 - RDIF

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar pharmaceutical company said on Thursday they started delivering Avifavir medication against COVID-19 to hospitals across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar pharmaceutical company said on Thursday they started delivering Avifavir medication against COVID-19 to hospitals across the country.

Avifavir, created on the basis of Favipiravir, is one of the two drugs for COVID-19 treatment registered globally. In early June, the Russian Health Ministry said that the medication had proven 90 percent efficient during trials. It is currently not possible to purchase Avifavir in a pharmacy, it is available only to patients treated at hospitals and is used under medical supervision.

"The first batches of the medication have been delivered to hospitals and authorized pharmaceutical organizations in Moscow, Leningrad, Novgorod, Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Republic of Tatarstan and Yekaterinburg. In June, 60,000 courses of Avifavir will be delivered to Russian hospitals. If needed, production can be increased to 2 million courses per year," RDIF and ChemRar said in a joint statement.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev added that over 10 countries requested Avifavir deliveries. He also praised the medication as "one of the world's most promising ones."

