Russian Hospitals Start Receiving EpiVacCorona Vaccine - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia's second coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona is already available for those wishing to get inoculated, as hospitals across the country started receiving it this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"Today, the Sputnik [V] vaccine is mostly available, apart from that, EpiVacCorona supplies started this week. We now expect [Russia's third coronavirus vaccine] CoviVac to enter civil circulation," Murashko told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Asked which vaccine people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes mellitus should choose, the minister noted that their attending physicians should decide.

