Russian House in Yerevan Introduces New 'Armenia-Russia Friendship Development Center'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A new public organization, the "Armenia-Russia Friendship Development Center" has been established in Armenia, the Russian House in Yerevan, a representative office of Russia's foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, announced on Wednesday.

"The Russian House in Yerevan hosted a regular meeting of the Coordination Council of Russian Compatriots ...

The new public organization, 'Armenia-Russia Friendship Development Center' was introduced to the Coordination Council," the representative office said on Telegram.

In addition, the council also considered issues related to the distribution of Federal budget funds allocated for the support of Russian citizens abroad in 2023, as well as how to complete an application for a 2024 budget request.

Meeting participants also discussed plans for events to celebrate May 9 Victory Day, the holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.