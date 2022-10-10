(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of the Russian Human Rights Council, Valery Fadeev, sent appeals to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the ICRC, and Amnesty International over the footage showing an execution of residents near Kupyansk, the Human Rights Council said

Last week, former commander of the Azov nationalist battalion (banned in Russia) Maxim Zhorin published footage showing the bodies of killed civilians with their hands tied in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. After the video went viral, he added a claim that Russian servicemen had been allegedly involved in their murder. The report of the Russian Investigative Committee emphasized that the video's metadata indicated that it had been filmed recently, that is, during the period when the settlement was under the control of Ukrainian troops. The internal parameters of the video also show that it was filmed on the afternoon of October 9. These facts show new war crimes of the Kiev regime, the Investigative Committee said.

"Russian presidential aide, HRC Chairman Valery Fadeev on Monday sent appeals to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Amnesty International, the European Council and the European Parliament in connection with the appearance of a video of executions of civilians near Kupyansk," the statement says.

In the letter, Fadeev notes that "the video testifies to extrajudicial killings, the physical destruction of people who show a civil position and dare to oppose official Kiev."

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the Ukrainian authorities had previously openly announced the conduct of "tough cleansing" and "filtration measures."

"We call on you and the international community to take the information presented seriously and to achieve an international investigation into the crimes recorded on the video," the letter said on the website.