Russian Human Rights Commissioner Says Met With Her Ukrainian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she has met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, and discussed the delivery of humanitarian assistance to citizens of both countries.

"The previously scheduled meeting with Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets was held today. (We) have discussed issues of delivery of humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two countries," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

Moskalkova announced Monday that she was planning to meet with Lubinets in Turkey on January 12-14.

Lubinets said last week that he was planning the meeting with Moskalkova in the near future.