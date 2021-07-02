Russian Human Rights Commissioner Sends Lavrov List of Russians in US Jails

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova had sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the list with Names of Russians who are in jails in the United States for a possible prisoners' exchange, her press office told Sputnik on Friday.

Moskalkova said in mid-June that she plans to send the list to Russia's top diplomat.

"Yes, the letter is sent [to the ministry]," the commissioner's spokesperson said.