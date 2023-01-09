Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14.

Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova in the near future.

"I confirm that I am planning such a meeting. A large forum will be held in Turkey, organized by the Turkish Ombudsman, many ombudsmen from various states will be there, we have preliminary discussed the possibility of a meeting and the agenda of our negotiations ... From January 12 to 14," Moskalkova said.