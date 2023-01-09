UrduPoint.com

Russian Human Rights Commissioner To Meet Ukrainian Counterpart In Turkey On Jan 12-14

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14.

Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova in the near future.

"I confirm that I am planning such a meeting. A large forum will be held in Turkey, organized by the Turkish Ombudsman, many ombudsmen from various states will be there, we have preliminary discussed the possibility of a meeting and the agenda of our negotiations ... From January 12 to 14," Moskalkova said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey January From

Recent Stories

World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion ..

World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion for flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign ..

China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign Trade Operators - Russian Trad ..

58 seconds ago
 Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executio ..

Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executions: minister

59 seconds ago
 Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to prohibition ..

President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to prohibition of interest, procurement bill ..

1 minute ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) pledges $1.5 bln for ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) pledges $1.5 bln for reconstruction, resilience sup ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.