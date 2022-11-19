UrduPoint.com

Russian Human Rights Council Calls For Int'l Investigation Into Ukrainian Troops' Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights called on Saturday for creation of an international commission that will investigate the crimes of Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries.

UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday that the United Nations is calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10 brutally executed Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) by the Ukrainian side.

"We (members of the Human Rights Council Commission on International Cooperation) call for the creation of an international commission to investigate the crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces and the militants fighting on their side,  to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all known facts and to punish the perpetrators in accordance with the international and national law," the council said in a statement.

Council members addressed their appeal to the UN and human rights organizations in Asia, Africa and Latin America, fearing that the appeal to European human rights defenders may remain unanswered or the assessments may be subject to adjustment under pressure from European politicians.

In addition, the council recalled that this is not the isolated case of such actions by the Ukrainian military personnel, as a similar incident occurred in March.

The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday opened a criminal investigation into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. However, "the murderers may go unpunished and such crimes will continue to be committed without the support of the international human rights community," the council noted.

