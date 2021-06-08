UrduPoint.com
Russian Human Rights Council Follows Situation With Russia's Sapega, Detained In Minsk

Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Valery Fadeev, the chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he was following developments around Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk last month, also noting that further steps of the council will depend on the legal assessment of the situation.

"We are following this situation. I cannot say anything about Sapega exactly, but I believe that it is necessary to seek Russian citizens' extradition to Russia but we cannot say how this will be done with Sapega, what kind of accusations will be brought against her, and which legal possibilities we will have .

.. When the legal situation is more ascertainable, then it will be possible to discuss some exact steps," Fadeev said.

Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, designated as extremist in Belarus.

