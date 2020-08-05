UrduPoint.com
Russian Human Rights Panel To Ask Belarus To Inspect Detention Conditions Of Russians

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Human Rights Panel to Ask Belarus to Inspect Detention Conditions of Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights will ask the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow to inspect the detention conditions of Russians detained in Belarus, the head of the council's international cooperation committee, Alexander Brod, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I am planning to write to the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow, to the secretariat of the Union State to raise the humanitarian issues related to the detention conditions of Russians and voice a proposal on further talks in trilateral format with participation of Russian rights activists," Brod said.

More Stories From World

