UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment To Diagnose Coronavirus Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:52 PM

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to Diagnose Coronavirus Across Country

Laboratories of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, have all the necessary equipment and specialists to diagnose coronavirus cases, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Laboratories of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, have all the necessary equipment and specialists to diagnose coronavirus cases, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Laboratories ... of Rospotrebnadzor across Russia have all the necessary equipment and specialists for using the developed diagnostic tools," the statement read.

According to the statement, within less than seven days since the publication of the information on the genome sequence of the virus, the agency developed tools for laboratory diagnostics of the new pathogene at early stages.

In addition, the agency implemented all the necessary measures on preventing the import and spread of the virus and will modify its tactics of anti-epidemic measures in accordance with the information received from China and the World Health Organization (WHO).

An unknown kind of viral pneumonia was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and WHO to be a new strain of coronavirus. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. At least six people have died and about 300 have been infected so far.

Related Topics

World Thailand Import Russia China Died Wuhan Hong Kong Japan South Korea January All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

41 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

3 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

4 minutes ago

Transnistria Suspends Border Crossing Restrictions ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian, Bulgarian Prime Ministers Agree to Boost ..

4 minutes ago

South African Airways cancels flights in bid to sa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.