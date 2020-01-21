Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to Diagnose Coronavirus Across Country

Laboratories of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, have all the necessary equipment and specialists to diagnose coronavirus cases, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Laboratories of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, have all the necessary equipment and specialists to diagnose coronavirus cases, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Laboratories ... of Rospotrebnadzor across Russia have all the necessary equipment and specialists for using the developed diagnostic tools," the statement read.

According to the statement, within less than seven days since the publication of the information on the genome sequence of the virus, the agency developed tools for laboratory diagnostics of the new pathogene at early stages.

In addition, the agency implemented all the necessary measures on preventing the import and spread of the virus and will modify its tactics of anti-epidemic measures in accordance with the information received from China and the World Health Organization (WHO).

An unknown kind of viral pneumonia was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and WHO to be a new strain of coronavirus. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. At least six people have died and about 300 have been infected so far.