UrduPoint.com

Russian Humanitarian Aid For Zoos Of Ukraine, Donbas Arrives In DPR - Moscow Zoo

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The first batch of humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to assist the zoos of Donbas and Ukraine, the Moscow Zoo said on Monday.

"On April 9, the first batch of humanitarian cargo within the #MiVmeste (We Are Together) initiative to help the zoos of Donbas and Ukraine arrived at the Pridorozhnoye Zoo in the DPR.

The humanitarian aid includes compound animal feeding, dry feed, dehydrated milk, and veterinary medicines," the statement said.

In addition to the cargo, the Russian humanitarian aide included a comprehensive veterinary examination of animals at the Pridorozhnoye Zoo.

