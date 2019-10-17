(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The 87th batch of humanitarian aid from the Russian Emergencies Ministry will arrive in Ukraine's conflict-torn Donbas region later on Thursday, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

"The convoy will bring over 630 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, including food kits for children, to Donbas residents," the press service said.

Later in the day, the convoy will cross the border and pass customs clearance in line with international law on humanitarian cargo deliveries.

The previous batch of humanitarian aid reached Donbas in late September.

The first convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry left Moscow for Donbas in August 2014. According to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), since then, over 43,000 tonnes of medicines, construction materials, food products and baby food have been brought to the area.

The conflict in Donbas has been underway since April 2014, when the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to accept the newly installed government in Kiev.