Russian Humanitarian Convoy Departs For Donbas - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Russian Humanitarian Convoy Departs for Donbas - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The 88th convoy carrying humanitarian aid from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has left for Ukraine's conflict-torn Donbas region earlier on Thursday, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

"The vehicles are approaching the Russia-Ukraine border. From there the columns will separate in two parts, each one, after a check at a point of entry, will follow to its destination: one will go to Donetsk, the other one to Luhansk," the press service said.

The columns will deliver approximately 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, including medical supplies and food kits for children.

The first convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry left Moscow for Donbas in August 2014. According to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), since then, over 43,000 tonnes of medicines, construction materials, food products, and baby food have been brought to the area.

The conflict in Donbas has been underway since April 2014, when the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to accept the newly installed government in Kiev.

