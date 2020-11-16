UrduPoint.com
Russian Humanitarian Rescuers Arrive In Nagorno-Karabakh's Capital Of Stepanakert

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

A special 30-member task force of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived in Stepanakert, the capital city of in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, to provide humanitarian assistance to the local population, the ministry told Sputnik on Monday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A special 30-member task force of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived in Stepanakert, the capital city of in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, to provide humanitarian assistance to the local population, the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the moment, the task force is conducting a reconnaissance of the area in order to deploy a field camp, which will include a mobile communications center designed to ensure coordination of Russian Emergencies Ministry units in the implementation of the humanitarian mission," the ministry said.

The task force includes representatives of the ministry's central apparatus, rescuers of the Lider special risk rescue operations center, signalmen and other experts.

They brought the necessary equipment and a field hospital.

Another reserve group of 150 specialists and an aeromobile hospital have been put on standby in case additional reinforcements are required.

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting November 10. Under the statement, a number of regions went under Azerbaijan's control, the sides agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers and Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along Nagorno-Karabakh contact line, as well as in the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh to Armenia.

